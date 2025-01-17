Tragic Collision in Pune Claims Nine Lives

In a devastating road accident on Friday, nine people lost their lives in the Narayangaon area of Pune, as confirmed by police authorities. The chain collision began when a truck rear-ended a car, causing it to slam into a stationary bus, according to Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He announced a financial relief of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each victim. In his statement on social media, Fadnavis described the accident as 'very unfortunate' and conveyed his heartfelt tributes to those who perished.

Furthermore, Fadnavis assured that the state will take responsibility for the medical care of the injured, instructing the Pune Superintendent of Police to ensure proper treatment. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund will facilitate the financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

