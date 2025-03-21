Beijing's Bold Criticism: The CK Hutchison Controversy and Its Impact on Global Business

Beijing's startling critique of Hong Kong's CK Hutchison over selling its ports business has intensified the debate around Chinese companies divesting assets to U.S. buyers. The deal, which includes assets near the Panama Canal, has drawn sharp focus owing to its potential implications on a TikTok asset sale in America.

The unexpected fallout has prompted concerns from Chinese leadership, with President Xi Jinping reportedly angered by the lack of Beijing's approval for the sale. Analysts foresee this as a precursor to stricter scrutiny on future major transactions between Chinese and American firms.

For ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, this scenario poses significant challenges. Amid growing political tension, any forced sale of TikTok without Beijing's consent risks not only regulatory hurdles but also political backlash. This evolving scenario underscores the grave implications for businesses operating across China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)