Hamta Hosts Pioneering SkiMo Championship, Boosting Winter Sports Tourism

The inaugural Ski Mountaineering Championship, organized by the Himachal Ski Mountaineering Association, is scheduled for Saturday at the scenic Hamta. This event, a first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh, aims to spotlight ski mountaineering, recently recognized as an Olympic sport.

The championship serves as a stage for athletes to demonstrate their prowess while highlighting Hamta's potential as a burgeoning winter sports destination. The initiative aligns with the Himachal Pradesh Government's objectives to promote sports and tourism in remote regions. Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, along with local dignitaries, will inaugurate the event.

Ski mountaineering, requiring endurance and skill, offers immense promise for Indian athletes. The championship not only provides a platform for local talent but also benefits the Hamta community by fueling tourism, gaining media attention, and sparking infrastructural development, positioning Hamta as a key hub for winter sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)