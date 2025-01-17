Left Menu

Odisha and Sembcorp Unite for Green Hydrogen Future

Sembcorp Industries has signed non-binding MOUs with the Government of Odisha to explore developing a green hydrogen production facility in India. The initiative, part of broader bilateral collaboration, aims to harness Odisha's resources for sustainable growth, creating significant employment opportunities and advancing the state's low-carbon transition efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST
Odisha and Sembcorp Unite for Green Hydrogen Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sembcorp Industries has taken a significant step toward green energy development by signing two non-binding memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Odisha. This initiative, announced on Friday, aims to explore setting up a green hydrogen production facility in the eastern Indian state.

The MOUs were signed by Sembcorp's subsidiaries, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd (SGHIPL) and Sembcorp Development Ltd. Present at the signing were Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Under this agreement, SGHIPL plans to develop a facility with a production capacity of 720,000 tonnes per year, promising over 2,000 jobs.

The agreements align with the strategic frameworks set by the Singapore and Indian governments, highlighting sustainability as a key collaboration pillar. With Odisha's rich resources and conducive policies, the state is vital to India's journey toward a low-carbon future. Sembcorp, with support from Enterprise Singapore, continues to seek opportunities to strengthen its presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025