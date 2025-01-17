Odisha and Sembcorp Unite for Green Hydrogen Future

Sembcorp Industries has taken a significant step toward green energy development by signing two non-binding memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Odisha. This initiative, announced on Friday, aims to explore setting up a green hydrogen production facility in the eastern Indian state.

The MOUs were signed by Sembcorp's subsidiaries, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd (SGHIPL) and Sembcorp Development Ltd. Present at the signing were Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Under this agreement, SGHIPL plans to develop a facility with a production capacity of 720,000 tonnes per year, promising over 2,000 jobs.

The agreements align with the strategic frameworks set by the Singapore and Indian governments, highlighting sustainability as a key collaboration pillar. With Odisha's rich resources and conducive policies, the state is vital to India's journey toward a low-carbon future. Sembcorp, with support from Enterprise Singapore, continues to seek opportunities to strengthen its presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)