Medicare Takes Aim at Ozempic in Drug Price Talks
Novo Nordisk's diabetes medication, Ozempic, is one of 15 drugs set to enter Medicare price negotiations for the year 2027, as announced by the U.S. government. This move is part of a broader effort to reduce prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The company responds to the government's plan.
- Country:
- United States
With the inclusion of Ozempic in these talks, the government aims to mitigate the financial burden of diabetes treatment. These negotiations represent a broader effort to decrease drug prices under Medicare and provide affordable healthcare solutions for millions of Americans.
Novo Nordisk responded to the announcement, indicating their intention to engage with policymakers throughout the negotiation process. This development highlights the growing focus on making vital medications more accessible to patients enrolled in the Medicare program.
