Medicare Takes Aim at Ozempic in Drug Price Talks

Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes drug, Ozempic, has been identified as one of 15 medications targeted for Medicare price negotiations in 2027. The U.S. government released this information on Friday in an ongoing initiative to lower prescription costs for Medicare recipients.

With the inclusion of Ozempic in these talks, the government aims to mitigate the financial burden of diabetes treatment. These negotiations represent a broader effort to decrease drug prices under Medicare and provide affordable healthcare solutions for millions of Americans.

Novo Nordisk responded to the announcement, indicating their intention to engage with policymakers throughout the negotiation process. This development highlights the growing focus on making vital medications more accessible to patients enrolled in the Medicare program.

(With inputs from agencies.)