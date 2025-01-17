Police Artistry Shines at Tripura's Unique Exhibition

An extraordinary art and craft exhibition featuring paintings and artworks by police personnel kicked off on Friday at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala, commemorating Police Week celebrations. The exhibition showcases a remarkable collection of 252 art pieces crafted by members of Tripura's police force.

The event was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan. It underscores the creative talents of law enforcement officers, providing an intriguing glimpse into their artistic capacities well beyond their official duties. CM Manik Saha, in a post on X, expressed admiration for the innovative exhibition, celebrating its vibrant display of creativity.

Set to run for several days, the exhibition promises to attract visitors from diverse backgrounds, eager to experience the artistic expressions of the state's police officers. Meanwhile, CM Saha also graced the Sharad Samman 2024 event, where he applauded winning clubs and organisations in a lively awards ceremony at the same venue.

Further, CM Saha paid homage to His Holiness Pujya Maharaj during a special ceremony, marking the closing of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Bardowali Shankaracharya Vidyayatan Girls' Higher Secondary School—an institution founded in 1965 by Swami Vishnupuri Maharaj.

