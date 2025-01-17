Himachal CM Pushes Rs 675 Crore Development Projects in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has embarked on a 10-day winter visit to Kangra district, starting from Dharamshala. The visit, delayed by unfavorable weather, sees Sukhu dedicating extensive attention to the region, with development projects nearing Rs 675 crore on the agenda. Arriving via helicopter from Shimla, the Chief Minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 19.55 crore on the first day.

Projects launched include a 750 KW solar power plant, a women's police station, and infrastructural developments such as a Zila Parishad building and a hostel for the Regional Mountaineering Centre. A key project includes the Dhauladhar food street market, aiming to boost local commerce. Sukhu emphasized that these visits enable the government to understand local issues and accelerate developmental efforts.

Highlighting rural economic development, Sukhu discussed a new milk processing unit worth Rs 250 crore and the boost to local agriculture through favorable procurement rates for milk and crops like maize and wheat. He noted the historic increase in daily wages under the MGNREGA scheme and pledged continued measures to reinforce the rural economy. Local officials and Congress supporters greeted Sukhu warmly, underscoring the collective effort towards regional progress.

