Arunachal CM Advocates Problem-Solving at Sashakt Arunachal Conference

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized proactive problem-solving during the Sashakt Arunachal Conference, urging Deputy Commissioners to adopt best practices and enhance their districts' revenue contributions. He outlined decentralization plans, infrastructure coordination, and reforms while advocating for district-level brainstorming to optimize development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an assertive address at the Sashakt Arunachal Conference, Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged Deputy Commissioners to prioritize solving challenges rather than avoiding them. He highlighted the potential of using mental resources more effectively to overcome issues and drive progress.

Khandu commended the Deputy Commissioners for their active participation and encouraged them to apply successful practices from the conference sessions in their districts. He emphasized the need for each district to positively impact revenue collection, sharing insights about the state's upward revenue trajectory.

Outlining plans for decentralization, Khandu announced the allocation of specific departments to lead infrastructure developments and introduced reforms in the education sector. He reaffirmed the government's commitment by planning future Cabinet meetings in diverse locations, emphasizing the continued effort towards inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

