Assam Rifles Seizes Rs 62 Crore Drugs in Churachandpur Operation

In a substantial crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, personnel from the Assam Rifles successfully seized a considerable stash of Yaba tablets and Brown Sugar estimated to be worth around Rs 62 crores. The interception took place in the Mata Village area of Churachandpur District, according to a press release by the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).

The operation on January 16 led to the arrest of two individuals, identified as Chingsen, 36, and L Pausuanlal Simte, 38, both residents of Churachandpur District. The mission stemmed from verified intelligence reports hinting at contraband movements from Myanmar towards Mata Village, located about five kilometers south of Headquarters Veng.

To curb this illicit activity, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Mata Village late on January 15. Early on January 16, a suspicious vehicle was halted, revealing a cache including 208 cases of Brown Sugar worth Rs 12 crores, and nearly 2 lakh Yaba tablets valued at Rs 50 crores. The confiscated goods and apprehended individuals were handed over to Churachandpur Police for further investigation, underscoring Assam Rifles' commitment to securing the region.

