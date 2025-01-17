Defence Secretary Highlights NCC's Exemplary Efforts at Republic Day Camp 2025

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh paid an insightful visit to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025, held at Delhi Cantt. During his address, Singh commended the cadets for their hard work and spectacular show, which effectively demonstrated the youthful spirit and creative energy of the nation.

Singh took the opportunity to applaud the NCC's recent achievements, such as digitizing the enrollment process and implementing electronic transfer of dress allowances. He also recognized the cadets' commendable performances in various sports and adventure activities, stressing the importance of their training and social service engagements.

Concluding his visit, Singh assured continued support from the Ministry of Defence to nurture the NCC. He congratulated the cadets and their leaders for their dedication and exceptional performance throughout the year. The day included a tour of the Flag Area and Hall of Fame, showcasing cadet creativity and an enthralling cultural program.

(With inputs from agencies.)