Gujarat Sets Global Health Standards: Dialogue on Health Diplomacy Launch

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized India's global health leadership under Prime Minister Modi, launching the 'Dialogue on Health Diplomacy.' The event highlighted India's advances in healthcare, especially in the Global South, and Gujarat's health achievements, including medical tourism growth and premier healthcare institutions.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Dialogue on Health Diplomacy evet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a testament to India's leadership in global health, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proclaimed the nation's role in exemplifying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or 'the world is one family,' during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India emerged as a global ally, providing vaccines and medicines to over 100 countries.

At the 'Dialogue on Health Diplomacy,' organized in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, CM Patel highlighted India's impact on global health security, poverty reduction, and equity among Global South nations. The dialogue, aimed at sharing Indian health policies and practices, underscored India's pivotal role in improving access to generic medicines worldwide.

Gujarat's healthcare transformation was highlighted, showcasing over 11,000 healthcare institutions and the state's leading position in NITI Aayog's health-related Sustainable Development Goals. With a booming medical tourism sector, Gujarat exemplifies a successful model for global healthcare challenges, praised by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel for advances made under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

