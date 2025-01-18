Increased Testing Urged for Turkey Flocks Amid Bird Flu Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recommended intensified testing and monitoring of turkeys for the presence of bird flu before they are sent for slaughter. This measure is aimed at ensuring that the virus does not enter the food supply.

Officials highlighted the need for enhanced safety precautions in Minnesota and South Dakota, where turkey flocks consisting of over 500 birds should undergo isolation, monitoring, and testing within 72 hours prior to slaughter. The USDA noted that similar strategies might be adopted in other states in the future.

The USDA's policy follows a recent incident involving a pet food recall after the product tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. This action, although supported by states and the industry, is not a mandatory requirement. Efforts are to eliminate a potential vector for the virus and build consumer and trade partner confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)