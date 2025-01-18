Left Menu

Increased Testing Urged for Turkey Flocks Amid Bird Flu Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises heightened testing of turkeys for bird flu before slaughtering to prevent virus entry into the food supply. The focus is on Minnesota and South Dakota due to recent outbreaks. The policy is encouraged but not mandatory, aiming to protect public health and consumer trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:42 IST
Increased Testing Urged for Turkey Flocks Amid Bird Flu Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recommended intensified testing and monitoring of turkeys for the presence of bird flu before they are sent for slaughter. This measure is aimed at ensuring that the virus does not enter the food supply.

Officials highlighted the need for enhanced safety precautions in Minnesota and South Dakota, where turkey flocks consisting of over 500 birds should undergo isolation, monitoring, and testing within 72 hours prior to slaughter. The USDA noted that similar strategies might be adopted in other states in the future.

The USDA's policy follows a recent incident involving a pet food recall after the product tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. This action, although supported by states and the industry, is not a mandatory requirement. Efforts are to eliminate a potential vector for the virus and build consumer and trade partner confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025