UNRWA chief: Ceasefire is the start, not the solution

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, Mr. Lazzarini emphasised that the agreement is only the first step in addressing the region’s overwhelming humanitarian challenges.

He joined UN Secretary-General António Guterres in urging all parties to fully implement the ceasefire and ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to meet urgent needs.

“UNRWA is ready to support the international response by scaling up aid delivery,” he said.

Threat of Knesset laws

Mr. Lazzarini highlighted a looming threat: the impending implementation of Knesset legislation that would terminate UNRWA’s operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He warned of dire consequences, particularly in Gaza, where the agency is the backbone of the humanitarian response.

“The disintegration of the agency will intensify the breakdown of social order,” he said.

“Dismantling UNRWA now, outside a political process, will undermine the ceasefire agreement and sabotage Gaza’s recovery and political transition,” he explained.

Mr. Lazzarini stressed that UNRWA’s unique mandate and capacity to deliver essential services – such as education and primary healthcare – cannot be replicated without a functioning state.

Disinformation campaign

The Commissioner-General also highlighted the aggressive disinformation campaign targeting the agency.

“Billboards and ads accusing UNRWA of terrorism recently appeared in several cities, including New York,” he said, revealing that they had been paid for by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

He explained that such propaganda endangers UNRWA staff, fuels harassment and erodes trust in the international community’s ability to act.

Introducing a political framework

Looking to the future, Mr. Lazzarini emphasised the importance of transitioning UNRWA’s services within a defined political framework, as envisioned by the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

“A clear choice lies before us: We can allow UNRWA to implode because of the Knesset legislation and the suspension of funding by key donors, or we can allow the agency to progressively conclude its mandate within a political framework,” he said.

This transition, he noted, must involve cooperation with empowered Palestinian institutions to avoid chaos and preserve vital services.

Collaboration with Palestinian Authority

UNRWA is already collaborating with the Palestinian Authority which runs services in the occupied West Bank, to address urgent healthcare and educational needs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Mr. Lazzarini highlighted that the agency remains the largest provider of primary healthcare in Gaza, conducting approximately 17,000 medical consultations daily. It is also the second-largest healthcare provider in the West Bank, after the authorities.

On education, he stressed the agency’s critical role in safeguarding the future of Palestinian children, many of whom are now living in the rubble of Gaza.

“If we fail to resume education in Gaza, and to preserve it in the West Bank, we will sacrifice an entire generation of Palestinian children,” he warned.

Urgent appeal

Mr. Lazzarini drew attention to the agency’s precarious financial position, urging donor countries to increase contributions, disburse allocated funds without delay and review any funding currently on hold.

Without immediate financial support, he cautioned, UNRWA’s ability to continue its life-saving work will be at grave risk.

The Commissioner-General also told the press that he had urged the Security Council to take decisive action to avert the end of UNRWA’s operations.