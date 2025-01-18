Left Menu

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Awaits Verdict: Leaders Demand Swift Justice

Ahead of the Sealdah Court's verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, BJP leaders call for stern action, implicating multiple perpetrators. The CBI's involvement is highlighted amid demands for justice, while political parties urge a death penalty for the accused. The case has drawn national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:24 IST
West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As the Sealdah Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the RG Kar rape-murder case, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, emphasized the need for a strong message to society. He described the crime as the handiwork of multiple 'goons' and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a thorough investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari expressed hope that the Supreme Court would take appropriate action, while BJP leader Rahul Sinha anticipated just punishment for the guilty. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh called for a 'death penalty' for the accused and commended the swift police action in the case.

The investigation has revealed significant details, including the arrest of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, in connection with the crime. Widespread protests erupted after the body of a trainee doctor was discovered on August 9. The case has gained nationwide attention, and the victim's family continues to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

