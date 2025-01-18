Rajnath Singh to Attend Maha Kumbh; Safety Measures Praised

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday. Singh shared his anticipation on social media, stating, "Today, 18th January, I shall be in Prayagraj to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. The Mahakumbh is a celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the event's safety measures and criticized previous administrations. "The Maha Kumbh is being organized with meticulous preparedness under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This should serve as a case study of government efforts in handling one of the largest human gatherings," Shekhawat remarked.

Authorities, including Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, are preparing for an influx of devotees to the Shri Ram Lalla temple after the Maha Kumbh, particularly following the Amrit Snan on January 29. Special arrangements are underway, with high-level reviews conducted by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and UP DGP Prashant Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)