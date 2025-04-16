Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy while celebrating Constitution Day. He alleged Congress sidelined Ambedkar and misused the Constitution for political gain. Adityanath praised BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar through memorials and reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:05 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

During a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress party, accusing it of systematically disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, despite portraying itself as a champion of his cause for political advantage.

Addressing attendees in Agra, Adityanath alleged that the Congress party, which now showcases the Constitution for political gain, had historically attempted to marginalize Ambedkar, notably in the 1952 and 1954 by-elections. He cited their opposition to Ambedkar's inclusion in India's first cabinet and criticized the party's modification of the Constitution's preamble.

Praising the BJP's efforts to immortalize Ambedkar's legacy, Adityanath mentioned the establishment of grand memorials and the continuation of reservation policies. He also condemned recent violence in West Bengal and criticized opposition parties for their silence, underscoring the need for strict action rather than mere appeals. He hailed the installation of Ambedkar's original constitutional draft in the new Parliament building as a historic tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025