Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar's Legacy

During a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress party, accusing it of systematically disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, despite portraying itself as a champion of his cause for political advantage.

Addressing attendees in Agra, Adityanath alleged that the Congress party, which now showcases the Constitution for political gain, had historically attempted to marginalize Ambedkar, notably in the 1952 and 1954 by-elections. He cited their opposition to Ambedkar's inclusion in India's first cabinet and criticized the party's modification of the Constitution's preamble.

Praising the BJP's efforts to immortalize Ambedkar's legacy, Adityanath mentioned the establishment of grand memorials and the continuation of reservation policies. He also condemned recent violence in West Bengal and criticized opposition parties for their silence, underscoring the need for strict action rather than mere appeals. He hailed the installation of Ambedkar's original constitutional draft in the new Parliament building as a historic tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)