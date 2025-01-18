Left Menu

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Crucial Witness in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Investigation

Mumbai Police questioned auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh, who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after a violent attack. Singh has not been contacted by the actor's family. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar praised the police's efforts to find the assailant, while Saif remains under medical surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:42 IST
Auto-Rickshaw Driver Crucial Witness in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Investigation
Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who took Actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan to the hospital following a gruesome attack, was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning. Singh, speaking to ANI, confirmed he was called to Bandra Police Station, having had no contact with Kareena Kapoor or Khan's associates.

'I was questioned at the police station,' Singh stated, reflecting his unselfish motives as he prioritized Khan's safety over monetary considerations. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar commended Mumbai Police's investigation into the attack, expressing confidence that justice will be served promptly.

'Mumbai is among the world's safest megacities, thanks to our commendable police force,' Shelar declared. Saif Ali Khan, after undergoing surgery for knife wounds, is recovering well according to hospital officials. The police continue their meticulous probe with multiple teams tasked with tracing the attacker, thoroughly analyzing CCTV footage, and interviewing over 30 potential witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025