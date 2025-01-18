Auto-Rickshaw Driver Crucial Witness in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan to the hospital following a gruesome attack, was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning. Singh, speaking to ANI, confirmed he was called to Bandra Police Station, having had no contact with Kareena Kapoor or Khan's associates.

'I was questioned at the police station,' Singh stated, reflecting his unselfish motives as he prioritized Khan's safety over monetary considerations. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar commended Mumbai Police's investigation into the attack, expressing confidence that justice will be served promptly.

'Mumbai is among the world's safest megacities, thanks to our commendable police force,' Shelar declared. Saif Ali Khan, after undergoing surgery for knife wounds, is recovering well according to hospital officials. The police continue their meticulous probe with multiple teams tasked with tracing the attacker, thoroughly analyzing CCTV footage, and interviewing over 30 potential witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)