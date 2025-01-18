Left Menu

SVAMITVA Boosts Rural Empowerment: 45 Lakh Benefit in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praises the SVAMITVA scheme for empowering rural citizens by granting property rights to over 45 lakh beneficiaries. Launched in 2020, this initiative enhances rural governance, facilitates credit through property monetization, and aids comprehensive village-level planning. Drone surveys have reached 92% of targeted villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the SVAMITVA scheme on Saturday, highlighting its role in empowering over 45 lakh rural citizens with property rights in the state. The initiative, which has seen implementation in 45,501 Gram Panchayats, has benefited 45,35,000 houses, marking a significant impact on the rural landscape.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials, and volunteers, Adityanath applauded their efforts in making the scheme a reality. He also congratulated the beneficiaries who received property rights. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi distributed 65 lakh property cards across ten states and two union territories under the same initiative.

The SVAMITVA scheme, launched on April 24, 2020, aims to revolutionize property rights through drone and GIS technology in rural areas. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme has provided clear ownership records, reduced land disputes, and enabled institutional credit while facilitating better property tax assessment and village planning.

To date, drone surveys have covered 92% of targeted villages with nearly 2.25 crore property cards prepared for over 1.53 lakh villages. The scheme has reached full implementation in regions like Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It represents a milestone in rural empowerment and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

