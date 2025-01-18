Maha Kumbh 2025: World's Largest Spiritual Gathering in Prayagraj

As India's largest and most revered spiritual festival, the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws millions of devotees, seers, singers, and delegates to Prayagraj. Among them is renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu, who praised the well-organized event and expressed excitement for the grand gathering.

On the sixth day of the event, more than 2.5 million pilgrims had arrived by 4 PM, with over 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. Since January 13, the Maha Kumbh has attracted a staggering 73 million pilgrims.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who also took part in the holy bathing, called the festival a profound celebration of Indian culture and spiritual enlightenment. He lauded the organization led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with important bathing dates ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)