Amarnath Demands Central Government's Clear Stance on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

In a scathing address, former Minister of Industries and Commerce, Gudivada Amarnath, condemned the central government's approach to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's future. Speaking on Saturday, he reaffirmed YSRCP's staunch opposition to its privatization, a stance advocated under the leadership of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amarnath asserted that it was YSRCP's relentless efforts that stalled the privatization process, a fact corroborated by Union Minister HD Kumar Swamy. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly, in a show of solidarity, passed a resolution against privatization, illustrating the state's commitment to safeguarding the steel plant and its employees.

Raising concerns about the financial package declared by the central government, Amarnath criticized its lack of transparency and adequacy. Out of the announced Rs 11,400 crore, a substantial Rs 1,500 crore has already been deducted, leaving an inadequate Rs 9,800 crore for the plant's revival.

He questioned the absence of a formal announcement about the package during the Prime Minister's recent visit to Vizag. Amarnath accused the government of perpetuating confusion among employees by not officially retracting its privatization plans, leaving the plant burdened by debt and declining workforce.

Reflecting on the plant's plight, once bustling with 25,000 employees and now operating with just 10,000 due to Voluntary Retirement Schemes, he called for decisive government intervention. The proposed merger with SAIL, tax holidays, and allocation of captive mines are seen as potential lifelines for its revival.

Amarnath urged that central authorities abandon privatization plans and formulate a sustainable strategy to restore the plant's legacy, crucial to the region's economy and identity, avoiding inappropriate celebrations amidst the current crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)