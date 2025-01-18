Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: SVAMITVA Initiative Unleashed

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights Prime Minister Modi's SVAMITVA initiative, empowering rural families with property rights through advanced technologies. Enhancements in governance, rural development, and socio-economic growth, with a focus on Jammu and Kashmir, are the scheme's core objectives, fostering transparency and empowering underrepresented communities.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SVAMITVA initiative, which aims to empower rural India through cutting-edge technology. The program seeks to provide property rights to rural families, fostering financial inclusion and stability.

Addressing an event in Kathua, Singh distributed Swamitva Property Cards to local beneficiaries, highlighting the scheme's role in promoting transparency and socioeconomic upliftment. The initiative, aligned with the government's rural development goals, leverages advanced technologies like GIS mapping and drones to streamline land records.

Dr. Singh underscored the benefits for regions like Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the potential for women's empowerment through independent property ownership. He also pointed out the role of the government's efforts in modernizing agricultural practices and enhancing governance, aiming for comprehensive rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

