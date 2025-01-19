Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity has reportedly made a move to merge with TikTok's U.S. operations, submitting a bid to ByteDance, the owner of TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter disclosed these developments.

This bold step by Perplexity signifies significant potential shifts in the social media landscape, possibly elevating its presence and influence stateside.

If successful, the merger could have substantial implications for both companies and the broader social media ecosystem. The industry's dynamics may shift, impacting users and competitors alike.

