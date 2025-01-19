Left Menu

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity has submitted a proposal to ByteDance to merge with TikTok's U.S. operations, according to sources familiar with the situation. This move could potentially change the landscape of social media if the merger proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 05:34 IST
Perplexity has reportedly made a move to merge with TikTok's U.S. operations, submitting a bid to ByteDance, the owner of TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter disclosed these developments.

This bold step by Perplexity signifies significant potential shifts in the social media landscape, possibly elevating its presence and influence stateside.

If successful, the merger could have substantial implications for both companies and the broader social media ecosystem. The industry's dynamics may shift, impacting users and competitors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

