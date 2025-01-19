Farmers' Determination Forces Government to the Dialogue Table
The farmers' movement led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended its fast-unto-death after government talks were scheduled. Despite deteriorating health, Dallewal protested for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The government responded, inviting dialogue, prompting farmers to end their fast with assurance of continued advocacy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a group of 121 farmers concluded their fast-unto-death protest at Khanauri, showing solidarity with their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, after the government invited them for talks. The protest, aimed at securing minimum support prices for crops, marked a turning point in farmers' advocacy.
Dallewal, 70, had initially refused medical help since beginning his fast on November 26 but agreed to assistance after the Centre proposed discussions on February 14. As his health worsened, more farmers from Haryana joined the protest in January, raising their voices for the cause.
The breakthrough came when Dallewal and farmer representatives met with a high-level Central delegation on Saturday, prompting the farmers to break their fast by sipping juice in the presence of police officials. While the talks signal progress, farmer leaders maintain their demands must be legally addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming Funds Allocation for Arunachal: A Call for Change in Agriculture Policy
PTI Refrains from Military Dialogue, Focuses on Government Talks Amid Political Turmoil
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Haryana's New Vegetable Grafting Unit
Surprising New Demands in PTI-Government Talks
Austrian Government Talks Collapse: Chancellor to Resign Amid Political Turmoil