Farmers' Determination Forces Government to the Dialogue Table

In a significant development, a group of 121 farmers concluded their fast-unto-death protest at Khanauri, showing solidarity with their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, after the government invited them for talks. The protest, aimed at securing minimum support prices for crops, marked a turning point in farmers' advocacy.

Dallewal, 70, had initially refused medical help since beginning his fast on November 26 but agreed to assistance after the Centre proposed discussions on February 14. As his health worsened, more farmers from Haryana joined the protest in January, raising their voices for the cause.

The breakthrough came when Dallewal and farmer representatives met with a high-level Central delegation on Saturday, prompting the farmers to break their fast by sipping juice in the presence of police officials. While the talks signal progress, farmer leaders maintain their demands must be legally addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)