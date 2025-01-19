Left Menu

Farmers' Determination Forces Government to the Dialogue Table

The farmers' movement led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended its fast-unto-death after government talks were scheduled. Despite deteriorating health, Dallewal protested for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The government responded, inviting dialogue, prompting farmers to end their fast with assurance of continued advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a group of 121 farmers concluded their fast-unto-death protest at Khanauri, showing solidarity with their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, after the government invited them for talks. The protest, aimed at securing minimum support prices for crops, marked a turning point in farmers' advocacy.

Dallewal, 70, had initially refused medical help since beginning his fast on November 26 but agreed to assistance after the Centre proposed discussions on February 14. As his health worsened, more farmers from Haryana joined the protest in January, raising their voices for the cause.

The breakthrough came when Dallewal and farmer representatives met with a high-level Central delegation on Saturday, prompting the farmers to break their fast by sipping juice in the presence of police officials. While the talks signal progress, farmer leaders maintain their demands must be legally addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

