Presidential Approval Soars: Prabowo Subianto's Promises in Action

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto has attained an impressive 81% approval rating after just 100 days in office, according to a new Kompas poll. This substantial public support is largely attributed to Prabowo's early and effective delivery on campaign promises, which have resonated well with citizens.

Prabowo's presidency, which began last October after a significant electoral victory, has been marked by initiatives like the multi-billion dollar nutritious meal program targeting school children and pregnant women. This ambitious project aims to reach nearly 83 million Indonesians by the year's end, but some economists warn about its potential impact on the country's fiscal health.

Furthermore, Prabowo has successfully restricted VAT increases to luxury goods and services, a move praised by many. Additional plans to provide free medical check-ups, renovate schools, and construct more hospitals further underscore his administration's commitment to public welfare. These strategies have not only bolstered Prabowo's popularity but have set a high bar for governance.

