Maha Kumbh Mela Fire Ravages Geeta Press Camp, No Fatalities Reported

A catastrophic fire struck the Geeta Press Gorakhpur camp at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reducing 180 carefully constructed cottages to ashes. Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka disclosed that despite precautions, a fire reportedly started due to a nearby gas cylinder leak.

Khemka lamented the loss, estimating the damage in crores while thanking divine intervention for no loss of life. Unfortunately, one individual, identified as Jaspreet, suffered a leg injury trying to flee the flames but received prompt medical attention and is in stable condition.

The blaze erupted around 4:10 PM and was brought under control by 5:00 PM, with local fire services, Kalpvasis, and police working tirelessly. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chaturvedi confirmed extensive damage to huts and tents, and authorities are investigating further.

(With inputs from agencies.)