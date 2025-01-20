Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela Fire Ravages Geeta Press Camp, No Fatalities Reported

A devastating fire at the Geeta Press Gorakhpur camp during the Maha Kumbh Mela destroyed 180 cottages and caused significant material damage. While no lives were lost, one person, Jaspreet, sustained injuries. The fire, linked to a gas cylinder leak, was extinguished with combined efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:03 IST
Krishna Kumar Khemka, Trustee of Geeta Press Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire struck the Geeta Press Gorakhpur camp at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reducing 180 carefully constructed cottages to ashes. Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka disclosed that despite precautions, a fire reportedly started due to a nearby gas cylinder leak.

Khemka lamented the loss, estimating the damage in crores while thanking divine intervention for no loss of life. Unfortunately, one individual, identified as Jaspreet, suffered a leg injury trying to flee the flames but received prompt medical attention and is in stable condition.

The blaze erupted around 4:10 PM and was brought under control by 5:00 PM, with local fire services, Kalpvasis, and police working tirelessly. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chaturvedi confirmed extensive damage to huts and tents, and authorities are investigating further.

