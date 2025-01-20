Left Menu

Stone Pelting Erupts Following Accident in Nandurbar City

An altercation between two groups in Maharashtra's Nandurbar city led to stone pelting after a rickshaw and motorcycle accident. Police quickly intervened, preventing the violence from escalating. No property damage or injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing to identify those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST
Stone Pelting Erupts Following Accident in Nandurbar City
Nandurbar ASP Shravan S Dutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of stone pelting erupted in Nandurbar city, Maharashtra, after two groups clashed following an accident involving a rickshaw and a motorcycle, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Police were swiftly deployed to the scene to control the situation. Thankfully, there have been no reports of property damage or injuries. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Shravan S Dutt, the altercation began around 10 PM when individuals from a particular community started throwing stones. Earlier in the day, a report had been filed concerning an incident, leading to the tension.

The police successfully contained the disturbance, preventing further violence in surrounding areas. Efforts are underway to identify suspects, and further information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025