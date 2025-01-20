Stone Pelting Erupts Following Accident in Nandurbar City
An altercation between two groups in Maharashtra's Nandurbar city led to stone pelting after a rickshaw and motorcycle accident. Police quickly intervened, preventing the violence from escalating. No property damage or injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing to identify those involved.
An incident of stone pelting erupted in Nandurbar city, Maharashtra, after two groups clashed following an accident involving a rickshaw and a motorcycle, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Police were swiftly deployed to the scene to control the situation. Thankfully, there have been no reports of property damage or injuries. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Shravan S Dutt, the altercation began around 10 PM when individuals from a particular community started throwing stones. Earlier in the day, a report had been filed concerning an incident, leading to the tension.
The police successfully contained the disturbance, preventing further violence in surrounding areas. Efforts are underway to identify suspects, and further information is awaited as investigations continue.
