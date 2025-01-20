Mahakumbh 2025: Devotion Continues Amid Challenges

The Mahakumbh 2025 has reached its eighth day, drawing a massive influx of devotees to Prayagraj. Official data from the Uttar Pradesh government indicates that by 8 am on Monday, over 2.27 million pilgrims converged at the holy site. Among them were one million Kalpvasis who braved the early hours for a sacred dip.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, a remarkable 82.6 million pilgrims have already taken the revered plunge at Sangam Triveni. The flow of visitors does not seem to wane, as anticipation builds for upcoming Shahi Snans, including Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri scheduled for the weeks ahead.

A fire outbreak on Sunday at the Gita Press camp, triggered by gas cylinder explosions, was swiftly managed with no casualties reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for updates. Officials remain vigilant as the Mahakumbh proceedings continue till February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)