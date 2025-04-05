Massive Celebrations Await Pilgrims in Ayodhya for Ram Navami Festival
Security and traffic arrangements are in place in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Navami festival. The region is divided into zones to manage the influx of pilgrims. Emergency and health services are ready, and cultural programs are scheduled. Over two lakh diyas will light up the town for the occasion.
As the Ram Navami festival approaches, Ayodhya gears up for grand festivities with tight security and well-organized traffic arrangements. Authorities, led by IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar, have implemented measures to ensure a smooth celebration, including diverting heavy vehicles and dividing the city into multiple zones.
Health services and emergency assistance have been bolstered, with temporary health centers established and ambulances on standby at several locations. Extensive sanitation efforts are also underway, as instructed by the Chief Minister, to maintain cleanliness throughout the festivities.
Pilgrims can look forward to a vibrant cultural program at Ram Katha Park, featuring dance, music, and drama performances. The celebration will be highlighted by the lighting of over two lakh diyas, with the Ram Navami being broadcast live through LED displays around the city.
