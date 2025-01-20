Left Menu

Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case

A comprehensive investigation by Kerala Police has led to the arrest of 57 individuals in relation to the sexual assault of an 18-year-old Dalit girl. With significant breakthroughs achieved, efforts continue to nab the overseas suspects and finalize the legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:16 IST
Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police have made significant headway in the investigation surrounding the sexual assault of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district, arresting 57 out of 59 suspects involved. Despite two suspects remaining at large overseas, the Special Investigation Team has aggressively pursued justice since the first complaint was filed on January 10.

The swift arrests, guided by the Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Ajitha Begum and led by District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar, were possible thanks to intensified investigation efforts. This operation, encompassing various police stations in the district, aims to detain those responsible swiftly, as legal measures have been initiated to apprehend the absconding accused abroad.

The comprehensive probe has seen 30 cases registered in four stations, with multiple arrests executed with precision, including a covert operation in Chennai. As allegations of heinous acts perpetrated since the victim was 13 come to light, the Pathanamthitta district police are working towards completing the investigation promptly and forming a solid case to ensure justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025