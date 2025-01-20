Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case

Kerala Police have made significant headway in the investigation surrounding the sexual assault of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district, arresting 57 out of 59 suspects involved. Despite two suspects remaining at large overseas, the Special Investigation Team has aggressively pursued justice since the first complaint was filed on January 10.

The swift arrests, guided by the Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Ajitha Begum and led by District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar, were possible thanks to intensified investigation efforts. This operation, encompassing various police stations in the district, aims to detain those responsible swiftly, as legal measures have been initiated to apprehend the absconding accused abroad.

The comprehensive probe has seen 30 cases registered in four stations, with multiple arrests executed with precision, including a covert operation in Chennai. As allegations of heinous acts perpetrated since the victim was 13 come to light, the Pathanamthitta district police are working towards completing the investigation promptly and forming a solid case to ensure justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)