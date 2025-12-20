Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite in Baran: Arrests Made After Violent Clash

Eight people, including a former Sarpanch and his sons, were detained following a violent clash with independent political candidate Naresh Meena in Baran. The confrontation escalated when Meena's supporters allegedly retaliated with stone-pelting and arson. Police are investigating and maintaining order in the area.

Updated: 20-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:50 IST

In Baran Sadar area, eight individuals were detained on Saturday following a violent altercation involving Naresh Meena, an independent political figure. Returning from a condolence meeting, Meena was reportedly assaulted by a group, including the former Sarpanch Tolaram and his sons, leading to charges of abuse and attempted vehicular assault.

Meena, who previously contested against Congress MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, suggested political motives behind the attack. Allegations emerged that Tolaram, identified as an ally of Bhaya, conspired against Meena. The dispute intensified when Meena's supporters responded by attacking Tolaram's residence with stones and allegedly setting his car ablaze.

However, Meena claimed the opposition may have staged the arson to indict him falsely. Baran city DSP Hariram Soni confirmed the detention of the involved parties and assured that investigations are underway, with cross cases to be filed. Police presence has been reinforced to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

