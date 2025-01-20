Left Menu

Laxmi Dental Ltd Surge: IPO Soars on Market Debut

Laxmi Dental Ltd's shares debuted with a nearly 27% premium on Monday. The stock opened at Rs 528 on BSE, rising further to Rs 583.70, and at Rs 542 on NSE. Garnering 113.97 times subscription, the IPO included fresh equity shares and an offer for sale by promoters and shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:26 IST
Laxmi Dental Ltd Surge: IPO Soars on Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Dental Ltd impressively debuted on the stock market on Monday, listing with a 27% premium above its issue price of Rs 428. The stock opened at Rs 528 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a significant 23.36% hike from its issue price.

Further climbing 36.37%, the shares surged to Rs 583.70. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares listed at Rs 542, achieving a rally of 26.63%. The firm's market capitalization reached Rs 3,129 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) saw robust demand, with 113.97 times subscription on the final bidding day. Priced within Rs 407-428, the IPO included both fresh issue equity shares totaling up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) from promoters and other shareholders worth Rs 560 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025