Republic Day Preparations: Helicopters Grounded, New World Record Set by Daredevils

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced that this year's Republic Day flypast will proceed without the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), following a decision to ground the fleet after a recent crash in Gujarat. Singh clarified during a press conference that 39 other aircraft will participate, showcasing 12 different formations.

The decision to suspend ALH operations comes after a tragic crash involving a Coast Guard helicopter on January 5, which claimed the lives of three personnel. The fleet of approximately 330 ALH choppers remains grounded as a precaution. This year's parade will emphasize broader societal and cultural involvement alongside its traditional military focus.

As Republic Day approaches, security measures are being intensified. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting stringent security checks at Metro stations, which might lead to longer wait times for commuters. Additionally, the acclaimed Daredevils Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Indian Army made headlines by setting a World Record for the highest Human Pyramid on moving motorcycles, a feat achieved on Kartavya Path.

