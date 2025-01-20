Love Beyond Boundaries: Conversion, Conflict, and Commitment
A Muslim man, Saddam, converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Shivshankar to marry his girlfriend of 10 years. The relationship faced hurdles due to religious differences and allegations, including rape and forced abortion. They eventually married of their own accord, resolving the dispute.
A 34-year-old Muslim man, Saddam, has undergone a religious conversion to embrace Hinduism, adopting the name Shivshankar, as he married his long-term girlfriend. This decision comes after a decade-long relationship strained by religious differences and legal challenges.
According to law enforcement, the woman, who has been involved with Saddam for nearly 10 years, initially lodged serious allegations against him and his family. The allegations included rape, coercion into abortion, and threats of violence. These accusations led to a police case three days prior to their marriage.
Despite the legal turmoil, the couple tied the knot at a city temple, exchanging vows and intentions to spend their lives together. They stated their actions were consensual and expressed their longstanding commitment to each other, thus ending the controversy.

