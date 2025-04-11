Political Tensions Flare: YSRCP Leader Arrested Amid Allegations

YSRCP leader K Gorantla Madhav has been detained by law enforcement following an alleged attempt to assault C Kiran Kumar. Kumar had been arrested for making inappropriate remarks about Y S Bharathi Reddy, a prominent party figure, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident unfolded as Kumar was being transferred after his arrest, with Madhav purportedly making the attack attempt in response to Kumar's comments against party leader Bharathi Reddy. Guntur Superintendent of Police S Satish confirmed to PTI that Madhav will face charges and remand by the end of the day.

Kiran Kumar, identified as a repeat offender, is due to appear before a magistrate for further proceedings. He faces charges under Section 111(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly inciting enmity between groups through his statements on Bharathi Reddy.

