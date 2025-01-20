Devotion Prevails at Maha Kumbh Amidst Fire Incident Investigation

Faith and devotion have taken precedence at the Maha Kumbh as the event witnesses an influx of over 4.4 million devotees who have taken a holy dip by the eighth day of the Kumbh Mela. By January 20, more than 80 million pilgrims have participated in the sacred ritual at the Sangam Triveni, marking a significant spiritual congregation.

Additionally, over a million Kalpvasis have engaged in the spiritual retreat during the Maha Kumbh. On Monday alone, the gathering saw more than 2.2 million pilgrims arrive by 8 am, as per official data. In the backdrop of devotees' fervor is an incident that prompted discussions on safety.

Director General of Fire, Avinash Chandra, addressed the fire outbreak on Sunday, asserting that the police are actively investigating the incident. Chandra emphasized extensive fire safety preparations at the Kumbh, with 53 fire stations, 20 fire posts, and over 1,300 firefighters deployed. The swift response ensures that vehicles reach within three to four minutes.

Chandra reassured visitors of robust safety measures, stating, "Our response time is around three minutes, ensuring all attendees can feel safe with the infallible fire and police arrangements." The fire, caused by the explosion of cooking gas cylinders, occurred on Sunday with no casualties. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site, accompanied by firefighting teams, as Prime Minister Modi took note of the situation.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, commencing on January 13, continues without hindrance and will run until February 26, maintaining its status as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

