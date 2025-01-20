IDBI Bank’s Profitable Surge: A 31% Profit Leap

IDBI Bank shares ascended by nearly 2.50% on Monday after the firm's outstanding performance in the December quarter, recording a 31% profit growth driven by lower provisioning and enhanced interest income.

The share price reached Rs 86.12 on the BSE following a jump to Rs 87.51, while on the NSE, it saw a 1.58% rise to Rs 85.34. This bullish trend follows the bank's remarkable net profit tally of Rs 1,908 crore compared to Rs 1,458 crore from the same period last year.

The bank registered a total income increased to Rs 8,565 crore, up from Rs 7,514 crore, alongside a higher interest income of Rs 7,816 crore versus Rs 6,541 crore. Improvements in its net interest and non-performing asset figures underscore this fiscal achievement.

