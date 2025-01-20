Left Menu

Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Supply Deal

Waaree Energies announced that it has secured an agreement to supply 180 MWp solar modules to a company involved in renewable energy projects in India. This supply is expected to begin in FY 2025-26. Following the announcement, Waaree Energies' stock price increased by 1.2% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:09 IST
Waaree Energies has confirmed that it will supply 180 MWp of solar modules, securing a new deal with a leading renewable energy project firm. The Indian firm is set to begin supply shipments in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a statement released on Monday.

The contract marks a significant milestone for Waaree Energies, illustrating the company's role in India's growing renewable energy sector. The Letter of Award was delivered to the company, reaffirming its growing influence and reputation in the market.

Following the announcement, Waaree Energies' stock saw a 1.2% rise, closing at Rs 2,635.75 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting investor confidence in the company's strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

