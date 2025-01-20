Left Menu

Devotee Dressed as Hanuman Draws Crowds at Mahakumbh Amid Fire Safety Assurances

A man dressed as Lord Hanuman attracted attention at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Simultaneously, officials addressed fire safety concerns following a cylinder explosion. Extensive fire safety measures have been assured by authorities. Despite the incident, no casualties were reported, and the event continues with heightened safety protocols.

A man dressed up as Lord Hanuman becomes center of attraction at Mahakumnbh Mela (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman became a focal point at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, drawing crowds eager for selfies. The man, identified as Ranjan Kumar, expressed his devotion and delight at the attention he received from fellow attendees.

Amid the fanfare, Avinash Chandra, Director General of Fire Services, addressed a recent fire incident at the event, which stemmed from an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders on Sunday. Chandra emphasized that while rumors about the cause abound, local police are diligently investigating to uncover the facts.

In a statement focused on safety, Chandra described the comprehensive fire arrangements at the Kumbh. He detailed the allocation of 53 fire stations, 20 fire posts, and over 1300 fire personnel dedicated to ensuring the safety of the district. Chandra reassured visitors, emphasizing a swift three-minute response time for emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

