Booze Safari Scandal Shakes Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has initiated disciplinary actions against a safari driver and guide following allegations that they hosted a drinking party with tourists during a safari. This revelation came after a video, purportedly filmed on January 14, circulated online, showing the incident taking place in the renowned Magadhi Zone.

The reserve's management issued a show-cause notice on January 19, addressing driver Vinod Yadav and guide Uma Dutt. They are accused of breaching the reserve's strict rules against consuming alcohol by joining tourists in drinking while on a safari tour, thus tarnishing Bandhavgarh's image. It remains the guide's duty to prevent any inappropriate activities.

The reserve's administration has temporarily banned both the driver, guide, and their vehicle from safari operations until further notice, as per the notice. Additionally, they have 24 hours to submit a satisfactory explanation, failing which further action will be taken. Both an investigation into the driver and guide's conduct and a review of the tourists involved are underway.

