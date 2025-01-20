Left Menu

Tripura Sets Ambitious Organic Farming Target for 2026-27

The Tripura government aims to expand organic farming to 6,500 hectares by the 2026-27 financial year. Currently, over 17,000 farmers practice organic farming on 18,161 hectares. The initiative has shown significant growth since 2016, boosting local economic prospects and attracting premium prices for produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:27 IST
Tripura Sets Ambitious Organic Farming Target for 2026-27
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura is forging ahead with ambitions to transform its agricultural landscape by expanding organic farming across 6,500 hectares by 2026-27. An official confirmed this initiative on Monday, aiming to enhance the state's economic prospects through sustainable practices.

Currently, organic farming covers 18,161 hectares in the northeastern state, cultivated by more than 17,000 farmers. Rajib Debbarma, Director of the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Authority, highlighted the immense potential for organic farming in the region, supported by a mission organic value chain project initiated by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

The project has significantly expanded since 2016, with the number of organic farmers rising from 2,504 in 2017 to 17,412 in 2023. As premium prices attract more farmers, the focus now shifts to achieving adequate certification for exporting products like aromatic rice, ginger, and turmeric to foreign markets. This ambitious plan aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent emphasis on maximizing the region's organic farming capabilities at the NEC plenary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025