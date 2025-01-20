Tripura Sets Ambitious Organic Farming Target for 2026-27

Tripura is forging ahead with ambitions to transform its agricultural landscape by expanding organic farming across 6,500 hectares by 2026-27. An official confirmed this initiative on Monday, aiming to enhance the state's economic prospects through sustainable practices.

Currently, organic farming covers 18,161 hectares in the northeastern state, cultivated by more than 17,000 farmers. Rajib Debbarma, Director of the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Authority, highlighted the immense potential for organic farming in the region, supported by a mission organic value chain project initiated by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

The project has significantly expanded since 2016, with the number of organic farmers rising from 2,504 in 2017 to 17,412 in 2023. As premium prices attract more farmers, the focus now shifts to achieving adequate certification for exporting products like aromatic rice, ginger, and turmeric to foreign markets. This ambitious plan aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent emphasis on maximizing the region's organic farming capabilities at the NEC plenary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)