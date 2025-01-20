Tragic Love Story: Couple's Last Act of Defiance

A young couple's tragic end unfolded as they allegedly took their own lives by jumping in front of a moving train, as reported by local authorities on Monday.

Their lifeless bodies were found by locals and subsequently reported to the police, who confirmed their identities as Sagar, aged 21, and Vishakha, aged 19, both hailing from Sinkri Khurd village, neighbors in life and in death.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rural, SN Tiwari, preliminary findings indicate a romantic relationship turned desperate as parental disapproval mounted against their desires to wed, leading to their fateful decision.

