Outcry Over Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case

The Indian Medical Association and others express disappointment over a life imprisonment sentence for RG Kar Hospital convict, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Calls for capital punishment resonate, urging further investigation into potential additional accomplices.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed deep disappointment following a court's verdict of life imprisonment for the convict found guilty of the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. IMA Finance Secretary, Piyush Jain, highlighted the strong desire for capital punishment as a significant deterrent and message of solidarity to the medical community.

The accused's final courtroom statements raised questions about other potential culprits involved, prompting calls for further investigation. Jain stressed the importance of examining allegations made by the convict, asking whether those named would be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) strongly criticized the verdict on social media, labeling it a 'terrible judgement.' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that if Kolkata Police had handled the case, they would have ensured a death penalty, showcasing her commitment to achieving harsher penalties for such crimes.

