Stanford Protesters Charged with Felony Vandalism

Twelve individuals face felony vandalism charges for a pro-Palestinian protest at Stanford University. Demonstrators occupied the president's office, causing damage. The protest highlighted tensions over U.S. university stances on Israel and Palestine. President Trump's administration warned Stanford about federal fund cuts over alleged antisemitism on campus.

Updated: 11-04-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 05:11 IST
Twelve individuals have been charged with felony vandalism following their participation in a pro-Palestinian protest at Stanford University. The protest involved occupying the school president's office and resulted in substantial damage.

During the June 2024 protest, demonstrators barricaded themselves in the office, while others surrounded the building, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans. Authorities have accused the protesters of conspiring to occupy the space and causing extensive damage to the facility, with at least one suspect reportedly breaking a window to gain entry.

In response, the Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funding to Stanford over allegations of antisemitism, a charge protest leaders refute, claiming their criticism is directed at Israeli military actions and not Jewish individuals.

