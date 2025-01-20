Left Menu

Calls for Stronger Policies Amidst RG Kar Hospital Verdict Controversy

West Bengal Governor and other leaders express concerns over RG Kar hospital case verdict. Governor Bose emphasizes on robust policies to curb rising crimes. CM Banerjee advocates for capital punishment, asserting that local police could have secured harsher sentences, while Union Minister Majumdar calls for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:47 IST
Calls for Stronger Policies Amidst RG Kar Hospital Verdict Controversy
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the RG Kar Hospital verdict, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for a more proactive approach to tackling escalating crimes. He emphasized that severe punishment does not entirely eliminate crime, underscoring the necessity for a comprehensive policy to address these issues.

Governor Bose's statements came after the court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that Kolkata Police would have ensured a death penalty if they handled the case, noting their success in securing capital punishments in similar cases within 60 days.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged for a deeper investigation into the case, expressing skepticism about Roy being the sole perpetrator. The controversy continues amidst public and political demands for harsher penalties and effective crime prevention strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025