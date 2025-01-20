Calls for Stronger Policies Amidst RG Kar Hospital Verdict Controversy
West Bengal Governor and other leaders express concerns over RG Kar hospital case verdict. Governor Bose emphasizes on robust policies to curb rising crimes. CM Banerjee advocates for capital punishment, asserting that local police could have secured harsher sentences, while Union Minister Majumdar calls for further investigation.
In the aftermath of the RG Kar Hospital verdict, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for a more proactive approach to tackling escalating crimes. He emphasized that severe punishment does not entirely eliminate crime, underscoring the necessity for a comprehensive policy to address these issues.
Governor Bose's statements came after the court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that Kolkata Police would have ensured a death penalty if they handled the case, noting their success in securing capital punishments in similar cases within 60 days.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged for a deeper investigation into the case, expressing skepticism about Roy being the sole perpetrator. The controversy continues amidst public and political demands for harsher penalties and effective crime prevention strategies.
