Left Menu

Trump's Cryptocurrency Surge: A Political and Financial Phenomenon

Donald Trump's newly launched cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, reached a market value of over $10 billion, sparking major trading activity. The launch of $TRUMP and Melania's $MELANIA coin, both on the Solana blockchain, has opened debates about the ethical implications of political figures in speculative markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:09 IST
Trump's Cryptocurrency Surge: A Political and Financial Phenomenon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The newly launched cryptocurrency by Donald Trump, dubbed $TRUMP, has seen a dramatic surge, crossing a market value of $10 billion on Monday. This was accompanied by a trading volume in the billions, highlighting investor interest even as it raised eyebrows across the crypto community.

Initiated just ahead of Trump's return to the political arena, the coin saw its price skyrocket from less than $10 to as high as $74.59 before stabilizing. Meanwhile, Melania Trump also introduced a digital token, $MELANIA, which quickly surpassed a $1 billion market cap, adding to the buzz.

CIC Digital, a Trump business affiliate, owns a significant portion of the tokens, raising ethical questions about political involvement in speculative markets. Experts like Justin D'Anethan caution that these developments may blur the line between political influence and investor markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025