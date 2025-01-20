Rajasthan Aims for $350 Billion Economy with Robust Industrial Growth
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma outlines Rajasthan's ambitious economic growth plans to hit a $350 billion economy target. Efforts focus on industrial growth, investment in MSMEs, and new policies stimulating sectors like energy and agriculture. Financial management and strategic policies are central to Rajasthan's economic surge.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, unveiled ambitious plans to catapult the state's economy to $350 billion during Monday's pre-budget session. Highlighting the significant role of industry in the state's economy, Sharma emphasized creating a conducive environment for both industry and service sectors.
In attendance were key figures from industry, trade, and service associations. Sharma committed to integrating their feedback into the upcoming 2025-26 budget. Significant measures like organizing economic summits and sealing investment deals have already bolstered Rajasthan's industrial trajectory.
Driven by investment-friendly policies, Rajasthan has emerged as a key player in various sectors, including solar energy production. An impressive 12.56% GSDP growth in 2024 underscores this success. The state's focus on sustainable development also saw a direct transfer of Rs 650 crore to farmers, marking a first in Rajasthan's history.
