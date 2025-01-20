Rajasthan Aims for $350 Billion Economy with Robust Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, unveiled ambitious plans to catapult the state's economy to $350 billion during Monday's pre-budget session. Highlighting the significant role of industry in the state's economy, Sharma emphasized creating a conducive environment for both industry and service sectors.

In attendance were key figures from industry, trade, and service associations. Sharma committed to integrating their feedback into the upcoming 2025-26 budget. Significant measures like organizing economic summits and sealing investment deals have already bolstered Rajasthan's industrial trajectory.

Driven by investment-friendly policies, Rajasthan has emerged as a key player in various sectors, including solar energy production. An impressive 12.56% GSDP growth in 2024 underscores this success. The state's focus on sustainable development also saw a direct transfer of Rs 650 crore to farmers, marking a first in Rajasthan's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)