Left Menu

Reforming the Tax Thresholds: Bridging the Inflation Gap

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggests revamping India’s income tax system to align with inflation. Proposals include raising the tax exemption threshold to Rs 5.7 lakh, simplifying the TDS system, and equalizing taxes on bank deposits and stock gains. Measures aim to protect purchasing power and encourage savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:57 IST
Reforming the Tax Thresholds: Bridging the Inflation Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has proposed significant changes to India's income tax system, urging the government to adjust the tax exemption threshold to Rs 5.7 lakh in response to inflation.

This suggestion aligns with the need to ensure that taxpayers maintain their purchasing power, which would be consistent with tax standards set in 2014. The report also highlights the gaps in the current Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) framework, calling for its simplification to enhance business efficiency without compromising revenue.

Additionally, GTRI recommends equalizing the tax treatment of bank deposits and equities to promote fairness and bolster household savings. Such reforms, according to GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava, would create a fairer tax environment and stimulate economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025