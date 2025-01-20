Left Menu

Paytm Eyes International Expansion with Merchant-Focused Strategy

Fintech company One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, plans to focus on financial services for merchants in its international expansion. The company reported an improved financial status with a narrowing loss of Rs 208.5 crore for the last quarter and aims for profitability in upcoming quarters.

One97 Communications, the fintech entity behind the Paytm brand, is setting its sights on international markets with a focus on financial services for merchants, according to company officials.

Paytm has established overseas subsidiaries in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore as part of its expansion strategy. Founder Vijay Shekhar emphasized the importance of merchant services during a recent earnings call.

The company's recent financial report shows a narrowing loss and positive recovery trends, fostering optimism about future profitability as conveyed by CFO Madhur Deora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

