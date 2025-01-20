Paytm Eyes International Expansion with Merchant-Focused Strategy

One97 Communications, the fintech entity behind the Paytm brand, is setting its sights on international markets with a focus on financial services for merchants, according to company officials.

Paytm has established overseas subsidiaries in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore as part of its expansion strategy. Founder Vijay Shekhar emphasized the importance of merchant services during a recent earnings call.

The company's recent financial report shows a narrowing loss and positive recovery trends, fostering optimism about future profitability as conveyed by CFO Madhur Deora.

(With inputs from agencies.)