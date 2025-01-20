Left Menu

Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 605.48 crore for urban development projects under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The funds will aid stormwater drainage, road schemes, water supply, and more across various municipalities, enhancing infrastructure and welfare for state residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:05 IST
Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to advance urban infrastructure, Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has announced the approval of Rs 605.48 crore in a single day. The funds, allocated under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMSVY), are set to support an array of projects, including stormwater drainage, lake beautification, urban road schemes, and more.

Beyond these developments, additional allocations of Rs 88.88 crore have been earmarked for constructing railway overbridges in Dwarka and Dhrangadhra Municipalities, aiming to improve traffic flow. As detailed in the press release, the approved funds will benefit numerous municipalities, enhancing urban infrastructure and offering improved facilities for the residents.

In alignment with environmental sustainability and global trends, Chief Minister Patel also approved initiatives for environmental preservation, such as Rs 40 crore for developing gardens in 25 municipalities and Rs 39 crore for new libraries. Additionally, Rs 15.72 crore will support the development of outgrowth areas in various municipalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025