Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development

In a significant move to advance urban infrastructure, Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has announced the approval of Rs 605.48 crore in a single day. The funds, allocated under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMSVY), are set to support an array of projects, including stormwater drainage, lake beautification, urban road schemes, and more.

Beyond these developments, additional allocations of Rs 88.88 crore have been earmarked for constructing railway overbridges in Dwarka and Dhrangadhra Municipalities, aiming to improve traffic flow. As detailed in the press release, the approved funds will benefit numerous municipalities, enhancing urban infrastructure and offering improved facilities for the residents.

In alignment with environmental sustainability and global trends, Chief Minister Patel also approved initiatives for environmental preservation, such as Rs 40 crore for developing gardens in 25 municipalities and Rs 39 crore for new libraries. Additionally, Rs 15.72 crore will support the development of outgrowth areas in various municipalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)