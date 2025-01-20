Trump's Inauguration Sparks Investor Optimism Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty

Investors greeted Donald Trump's second inauguration with cautious optimism, driven by expectations of a business-friendly administration, yet wary of potential protectionist trade policies. Stock futures rose modestly, reflecting initial positive sentiment amid Trump's promises of deregulation and tax cuts.

The administration signaled no immediate rollout of new tariffs, calming some concerns. Analysts expect Trump's ambitious agenda—focusing on trade, immigration, and economic reforms—to generate market volatility. Investment managers remain keenly observant of policy changes that could affect market trends.

Wall Street views Trump's approach as favorable, especially with his focus on deregulation and tax incentives. Yet, uncertainties persist, particularly around tariffs and immigration, which could impact inflation and market stability. The cryptocurrency sector anticipates supportive steps, underscoring Trump's complex economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)